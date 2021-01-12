How to ease stress and anxiety for kids multitasking in virtual world

Ten months into this pandemic and many students have spent most, if not all, of the time in virtual learning.
According to experts, kids who have been spending most of the day on laptops or devices are now doing something that adults struggle with -- multitasking.
We have tips to alleviate the stress and anxiety some children and teens may be feeling.
Dave Crenshaw is a productivity coach specializing in the topic of multitasking, and its effects on our brain and overall health.
He says many kids are not only on screens all day for school, they're also dealing with distractions at home, something they're not used to.
"Lots of different inputs make it hard for our kids to stay focused when they're trying to do school online, but their phones are beeping at them and their friends are texting them or they get distracted by something, Crenshaw says. "It's happening at home so there's a pet or a brother or sister around, and all of these things are making it harder for them to do focused work because what they're really doing is 'switchtasking.' That's switching their attention rapidly back and forth."
The end result? Crenshaw says things take longer, we make more mistakes, and we increase our stress levels.
Crenshaw is the author of The Myth of Multitasking: How "Doing It All" Gets Nothing Done.
He says parents can help by scheduling built-in activities to balance the screen time.
He also knows that with activities also on hold, kids are also using technology to connect and socialize. He says that's okay. It's part of the world we live in right now.
But, he says, unplugging as a family is also key.
He recommends parents set a schedule to get a little tech detox together.
Moms and dads, he says, must set the good example.
