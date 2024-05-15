'Let It Go' goes Diamond; 'Bob Iger, can I have it?' Idina Menzel asks

Menzel accepted the Diamond award certification for hit "Frozen" song, "Let It Go"

LOS ANGELES -- "Frozen" has been a cultural phenomenon since its release in 2013, and acclaimed singer and voice of Elsa, Idina Menzel, is no stranger to its influence.

On the most recent episode of "American Idol," Menzel accepted the Diamond certification for her hit song, "Let It Go," meaning the song has moved at least 10 million equivalent units by combining sales and streaming numbers.

On The Red Carpet asked her if she'd got to keep the award. "I don't know if Disney will let me have them actually. Um, yeah. Bob Iger, can I have it?" she joked.

We've all heard "Let It Go" numerous times, and so has she.

"I'll never get sick of it, honestly. People always think you get sick of singing a song over and over, but the truth is, if you really listen and embrace it, songs take on new meanings depending on what's happened in my life, who's sitting out there in the audience, maybe a young kid in a blue dress." Menzel went on to say, "You always have different people to sing it for or different realizations about yourself and what it means to you."

The impact of the song is not lost on her.

"I have heard a million stories, and each one is very profound and moving to me."

From hearing stories of overcoming breast cancer to children dealing with bullying, "I've just been let into their lives in a way that I'm completely honored, and I don't take lightly," she explained.

