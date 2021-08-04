AAA lays out new hotel experience to expect for travel in 2021

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- There's no doubt travel is looking a lot different than it was pre-pandemic.
If you're venturing out, you're certainly notices changes, especially when it comes to accommodations.
AAA laid out its 2021 Travel Landscape today for what they call The New Hotel Experience.
The first thing they want you to remember is this: the hospitality industry has had it rough and some properties barely survived the shutdowns. They are asking travelers to bring a little extra patience and understanding with them.
Hotels are very short staffed across the board.
You will also see changes in hotel operations, from sanitation to dining.
Most buffets are closed and food and beverage services are different.
"Ice machines may not be available, and room service, while available, will be brought to your door with no one entering your room," said Debra Calvert from AAA. "Daily housekeeping has been reduced at most hotels with housekeeping available upon request. There's also a chance that the minibar in your room will be empty or limited. Pools and gyms may not be accessible."
Be sure to confirm all of this before you arrive, including transportation options, like shuttle buses.
AAA is currently inspecting 25,000 properties to assess conditions and keep travelers up to date.
They also expect to see another uptick for Labor Day travel, so keep that in mind too.
