Crime Fighters: Who killed Aaron Parker?

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police need your help finding two suspects in a triple shooting inside of a local deli that left one man dead and two women injured.

A late-night run to the deli turned deadly for 26-year-old Aaron Parker. On Sunday, May 9, 2021, just after 11:30 p.m., police were called to King Deli Grocery in Philadelphia's Kensington section.

"Twenty-fourth district police officers responded to multiple shootings at that location, which is 801 East Allegheny Avenue," said Santo Montecalvo, of the Citizens Crime Commission.

Police found Parker and two females shot. Parker was pronounced dead after arriving at the hospital. The women did not have life-threatening injuries.

Police said they are looking for two suspects because the gun casings found were from two different gun calibers.

"People out there know who did this. This was in the evening in May outside at night."

The City of Philadelphia is offering up to $20,000 in reward money for the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.

"All you have to do is pick up the phone and give us a call. It's 215-546-TIPS or they can call the police tip line at 215-686-TIPS. You remain anonymous and there's a $20,000 reward."