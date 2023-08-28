High school senior charged after bringing gun to Abington High School football game

Police said just after halftime of the game, a mother told an officer she saw a gun in the stands.

Cheltenham Superintendent Dr. Brian Scriven said they are now looking into safety protocols at school events.

ABINGTON TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- School officials in Abington and Cheltenham are reviewing their safety plans for school events after a student brought a gun to a football game on Friday night.

"We looked back after the fact and said, 'Wow, this could have ended tragically,'" said Joseph Marrero, an Abington school resource officer.

Abington Township police said the student who brought a gun to the game is a 17-year-old senior at Cheltenham High School. They said he has been detained since being arrested.

Cheltenham school officials said they are not able to share specifics about the student. However, they said district policy states any student who brings a firearm to a school-sponsored event "shall be expelled, for a period of not less than one year."

Officers said they worked to identify who had the gun, and then they devised a plan to approach the person in question.

Officer Raymond Townsend said, "We notified our supervisors, 'Hey, this is what we got. We're going to make contact with this gentleman.'"

Jordan Jones, an Abington High School resource officer, said he approached the teenager and put his hand on his shoulder.

"He ducked down and reached for his waistband," Jones said. "I 100% believe this man was going for the gun. Had he got the gun out, it could have been much more catastrophic than the way it ended."

Jones said officers took the student to the ground and then arrested him.

Police say they found a ghost gun, which is untraceable, two loaded magazines, and 31 rounds of ammunition on the student. Police said that's more rounds than an officer carries on duty.

With less than two minutes left in the third quarter, the game was canceled.

He wrote in a statement, "This most recent event is an indicator that we need to proactively educate our community with respect to our policies on weapon possession on school property. As a district, there has been no dialogue regarding metal detectors, however, I can see that topic being broached as we collectively determine what's in our best interest for keeping a safe and orderly environment."

In Abington, school officials met with law enforcement on Monday morning in an attempt to figure out their next steps when it comes to games this fall.

"There were a lot of options discussed, and I don't think anything is off the table," said Chris Porter, deputy chief of Abington Township police. "Everything from metal detectors to how do we proceed with timing of games, and how do we handle crowd control more effectively."

Police said they are still working to determine why the student brought the gun to the game.

They are also working with the ATF to determine where the gun is from because it did not have a serial number.

The 17-year-old is charged with felony possession of a firearm.