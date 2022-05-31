Abington Township police seek public's help in naming new therapy dog

The hardworking pup is a Golden Doodle rescue from Home at Last Dog rescue, according to a Facebook post.
The therapy dog will be a part of the police department's Community Policing Division and will be handled by Officer Christine Da Cunha.
Chief Patrick Molloy said the dog will be used to promote interaction with the community, and to provide aid and comfort to individuals or groups impacted by violence, tragedy or traumatic events.
The department is asking for name suggestions in the comment section of the Facebook post. A name will be chosen from the entries.