Abington police search for shooting suspect; victim in critical condition

ABINGTON TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Abington Township, Montgomery County are searching for the shooter who critically injured a woman early Sunday morning.
Officers were called shortly after 4:30 a.m. to the intersection of Miriam and Arline avenues for the report of a shooting.
Once on the scene, police found a woman who had been shot lying in the road.
She was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Anyone with information is asked to call police.
