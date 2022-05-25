shooting

Prosecutors: Man shot by police outside Absecon, NJ Dollar General was armed

The suspect, identified as 37-year-old Jalial Whitted, is recovering at the hospital.
ABSECON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Authorities in Atlantic County, New Jersey say the man shot by police at a Dollar General store is recovering at the hospital.

The incident happened around 9:35 a.m. Tuesday after police swarmed the store located on the 700 block of South New Road in Absecon.

The suspect, identified as 37-year-old Jalial Whitted, reportedly produced a weapon in front of store employees. He then allegedly fired at least one gunshot, but no one was injured, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

After officers arrive, authorities say Whitted refuse to comply with officers and later reached for a weapon in his front pocket. That's when he was shot by police.

Views from Chopper 6 showed a large crime scene, evidence markers and blood on the ground outside of the store.

Residents in the area said the news of a shooting was shocking.

"I was just in there yesterday. I can't imagine what happened in those 24 hours that would erupt this kind of excitement right now," said Antoinette Key.

Whitted was taken to an area hospital and placed in stable condition.

He is facing a slew of weapons charges.

Video posted on social media captured the moment officers opened fire on the suspect.

Investigators have not identified the officers involved nor have they revealed how many gunshots were fired.

No other injuries were reported.

absecon police involved shooting crime shooting guns
