Atlantic City Electric and IBEW Local 210 reach tentative agreement

The deal still needs to be ratified by the union

NEW JERSEY (WPVI) -- Atlantic City Electric says it has reached a tentative agreement with its workers union, IBEW Local 210.

The new contract includes pay increases, more vacation and holiday time for employees, and a work from home option for some employees, according to the utility provider.

About 400 union workers walked off the job on November 5 after their contract expired November 2.

Service for local customers was not majorly impacted by the strike.

Full statement from Atlantic City Electric below:

"We are pleased that we have reached a tentative labor agreement with IBEW Local 210. We feel confident we have bargained in good faith and reached an equitable and competitive agreement that is fair for employees and customers. The new contract will be effective when it is ratified by our represented employees. We value our strong relationships with our labor unions and represented employees and look forward to welcoming them back. Nothing is more important to Atlantic City Electric than the safety and well-being of our employees, contractors, customers and communities and this contract balances the needs of our employees with those of our customers and communities we serve."