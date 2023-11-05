Hundreds of workers at AC Electric set to go on strike amid contract negotiations

AC Electric says they have a contingency plan ready and say service will not be impacted.

NEW JERSEY (WPVI) -- The union representing hundreds of workers for AC Electric in New Jersey says they have been unable to reach a contract agreement with the company and will go on strike just after midnight on Sunday.

Officials from AC Electric say the most recent contract expired on Thursday and at that time, they presented what they described as their 'best and final offer.'

But officials with the union, IBEW Local 210, say that offer is unacceptable.

"Currently, we're in our contract negotiations with AC Electric and we're eager to get a fair deal for our members and right now we're kind of at a stalemate," Zach Story with the union told Action News.

Full statement from AC Electric below:

"For the past few months, we have been in negotiations regarding a new contract with IBEW Local 210, which represents almost 400 employees in a range of positions at Atlantic City Electric. The contract between Atlantic City Electric and IBEW Local 210 expired on November 2, when we presented our best and final offer. We feel confident the company bargained in good faith and provided a competitive offer that is fair for employees and customers. At this time, the Union has notified us of their intent to strike.

We have contingency plans and highly qualified staff in place to ensure our customers' electric service is not affected. We will continue to respond to address any customer needs and electric emergencies, should they occur. Atlantic City Electric is committed to delivering safe and reliable energy service for our customers and the communities we serve."