Various fights lead to nearly a dozen arrests at Academy Park High School

Various fights broke out inside and outside the school in Sharon Hill, Pennsylvania, leading to the arrest of at least 10 students, with more arrests expected in the coming days.

SHARON HILL, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- It was an all-county police assist at Academy Park High School Tuesday morning around 11:30 a.m.

The 10 arrested so far are facing charges ranging from aggravated assault to causing or risking catastrophe.

"It was just too much. It was too many people in one area. There was like 600 people in one area," said Tobias, an 11th-grade student.

"I was frantic," said parent Armenda Pettey. "I mean, I'm at work at my desk working and my daughters are calling me and they're telling me, 'Mom, mom, mom get up here.' And they're scared to death."

The fights occurred after a peaceful student protest inside the auditorium. Students were protesting the Southeast DelCo School District's decision to ban hooded sweatshirts and hats.

"The schools said we can't wear the hoodies, but us kids don't like that because we like to wear our hoodies and stuff," said student Randy Baker.

"We felt like it was unfair and it was too quick," said Tobias.

The school board made the decision during their October 27 meeting.

"If I'm wearing my hoodie, I can hide my face if I'm doing something devious, if I'm choosing poor choices instead of being a scholar in the building," said a representative at the meeting.

The policy went into effect Monday.

After the student protest, Sharon Hill police said students started damaging property inside the school and fights broke out.

"I feel like I wish it could have stayed peaceful so we could really get our message across because now I feel like since they start fighting, they're not going to listen to us," said Tobias. "They're going to think we're not serious or whatever."

Action News reached out to the school district and the high school for comment, but neither returned our calls.