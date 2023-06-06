Nonprofit ACEing Autism connects kids through tennis

"When we're all on the court, the neurodiversity kinda melts away," said Taylor Clymer, the assistant program director for ACEing Autism.

"When we're all on the court, the neurodiversity kinda melts away," said Taylor Clymer, the assistant program director.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- On the hard court surface, it looks like any other tennis clinic, and that's exactly by design.

ACEing Autism is a volunteer-based nonprofit organization born to connect kids through tennis. And for both the teens it serves and the peers who volunteer, it's doing just that.

"When we're all on the court, the neurodiversity kinda melts away," said Taylor Clymer, the assistant program director for ACEing Autism.

"The look on their face when they hit a shot in, it's just so great, I love it," added Emma Fox, a Radnor High School junior who helps as a volunteer.

The program now has 130 chapters in 34 states

The results can really be seen not just on the tennis court but off it. Tennis lessons teach valuable life lessons that these kids and their instructors can carry with them forever.

"Mainly I like it because it's reconnecting with old friends and making new ones," said Ian Slavich, who participates in the program.

To learn more about Acing Autism, click here.