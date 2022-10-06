ACLU files complaint against Central Bucks School District over discrimination

The complaint was filed on behalf of seven students who allege a widespread culture of discrimination against LGBTQ+ students.

The complaint was filed on behalf of seven students in Central Bucks School District who allege a widespread culture of discrimination against LGBTQ+ students, particularly transgender students.

It is based on a five-month investigation by lawyers who interviewed dozens of students, family members, current and former teachers and other school staff, and community stakeholders, according to a press release.

"These children deserve a safe environment where they can learn and be their full selves without fear of being bullied by other students," said Witold Walczak, legal director at the ACLU of Pennsylvania. "Unfortunately, rather than combat the toxic educational environment faced by LGBTQ+ students in Central Bucks, a new school board majority and the administration have exacerbated the problems with new homophobic and transphobic policies that have heightened the climate of fear for this group of students and supportive staff."

According to the release, the complaint requests that the federal agencies order the Central Bucks School District to take at least the measures recommended by the U.S. Department of Education for supporting transgender and other gender-nonconforming youth in school, along with any other action necessary to eliminate the hostile environment for LGBTQ+ students.