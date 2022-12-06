6abc names Brian Taff as anchor of Action News at 6pm

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- 6ABC/WPVI-TV Philadelphia President and General Manager Bernie Prazenica and Vice President of News Tom Davis have named Brian Taff as the next anchor for the 6 p.m. newscast. Taff will succeed lauded news anchor Jim Gardner when he retires later this month. Gardner's final newscast is scheduled for Dec. 21.

"My thirteen years at 6abc have been life-changing in all of the most meaningful ways," said Taff. "It's where I've worked alongside colleagues who've become like family. It's also where I have begun a family of my own - meeting my wife, now the mother of my three precious children. I am reminded daily of the extraordinary, unique and beautiful relationship we share with the viewers we serve. All those things make me humbled beyond words to take on this profound responsibility."

"During my time at Action News, Jim Gardner has become much more than a mentor to me - he's been a dear friend, a trusted confidant, and a guide for which I'm unendingly grateful," Taff continues. "He will never be replaced on Action News at 6, but it's the professional honor of a lifetime to be asked to succeed him. It is an important distinction. The baton I am being handed from him has been used to orchestrate the decades-long construction of our foundation one built on honesty, integrity, and trust. I intend to honor and build upon that legacy with every single word, every single night."

"I'm excited that Brian Taff will be the next anchor of Action News at 6 p.m. following Jim Gardner's historic run," said Prazenica. "Over the last 13 years, Brian has displayed the knowledge, skill and talent that the Delaware Valley expects from Action News. Now, with Brian and Rick Williams in place, we can continue to serve our viewers for many years to come."

"Brian is a very hardworking and talented journalist who loves the Delaware Valley," added Davis. "He is committed to the creative storytelling that impacts our communities. Jim is also excited about Brian taking on this new role."

Taff, who came to 6abc in 2009, currently co-anchors the noon and 4 p.m. newscasts. He will remain part of the 4 p.m. team but roll out of the noon anchor chair. Since arriving at 6abc, his reporting assignments have taken him to every corner of the tri-state area and around the world. When the massive BP oil spill threatened the coast of the southern United States, Taff traveled to Florida and Alabama to show viewers the stunning images. When the Catholic Church began the process of electing a new Pope, he spent weeks in Rome to bring Action News inside the age-old traditions of the Vatican. When President Obama saw his first term bogged down by souring polls, Taff was invited to the White House for an exclusive conversation with the president in the historic Cabinet Room. He also brought his passion for politics on the road, as he covered every presidential and vice presidential debate of the 2012 election cycle. His assignments have also taken him flying - at speeds higher than 700mph and forces greater than 9Gs - with the US Air Force Thunderbirds and to the racetrack to test drive cars with the experts at Consumer Reports.

Taff, a graduate of Boston College, began his broadcasting career in Bangor, Maine.