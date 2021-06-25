Top 6: Summer sweet treats in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- I wore my stretchiest pants and sneakers so I could make my way all around Philadelphia to taste some of the Top Summer Sweet Treats around! Get ready, this is the sweetest assignment I have ever had.
Scoop DeVille Ice Cream at the Bourse on Independence Mall is a sugary Philly staple. They are most famous for creating flavors right on the spot, and they made something special just for me. They called it The Flintstones. That is vanilla ice cream, with sugar cookie crunch and Fruity Pebbles cereal.
John's Water Ice in Queen Village has been a popular neighborhood gem since 1945. If you are doing the math, that's 76 years! (Which is almost how long you have to wait in line because the customers come through nonstop.) Just kidding, the service is fantastic! It is just constantly busy, and I can see why. Their water ice is fresh and fruity, and has real chunks of fruit. I tried the strawberry ice, with a scoop of lime on the bottom.
At D'Emilio's Old World Ice Treats, you will definitely get something from another world, or at least a sundae straight from the brain of owner, Chris D'Emilio, who has been concocting crazy ice cream treats since he was a boy. I tried one of his favorite creations called, Love You To Reese's. That is vanilla ice cream, chocolate syrup, whipped cream, a layer of peanut butter, and more Reese's Pieces than you thought were possible to fit in a cup.
Franklin Fountain in Old City is a classic ice cream shop with an old school feel. It is in a building with décor that originates all the way back to 1899. They made me one of their most popular desserts, Dr. Dovey's Banana Split, and it did not disappoint.
Weckerly's Ice Cream in Fishtown surprised me with what they're famous for, a homemade ice cream sandwich. It had chocolate ice cream, peanut butter, and layers of caramel, all stuffed in between an oatmeal cookie. They always have three sandwiches on the menu to choose from that they change up seasonally. Why not try them all?
If you were counting along, you would have only noticed five locations in our Top 6 Sweet Treats in the area, and that's because I'm saving something special for you: an exclusive peek into the 1-900-IceCream facilities, the sweetest kept secret in all of Philadelphia. Read more about that here.
