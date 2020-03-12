Top 6 Thrift Stores: Care & Share Thrift Shoppes in Souderton, Pennsylvania

SOUDERTON, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- We are counting down the top local thrift stores thanks to your votes!Your number 3 pick: Care & Share Thrift Shoppes in Souderton, Pennsylvania.Get ready to get lost at this next location, the Care & Share Thrift Shoppes are situated in a strip mall, right off of Bethlehem Pike.There are five departments of books, furniture, clothing, an outlet where you pay by the pound, and a variety store, but don't forget the eBay shop and silent auction.Get this, if it's your birthday, all you need is a valid ID, and everything in the store will be 50% off.Over 1,000 volunteers helped the thrift raise a big chunk of change, and it's all for a good cause. They donated over a million dollars to charity in the last year alone. So bring your best walking shoes and have fun shopping, just make sure that you pack a lunch because a visit here will take more of your time, than your cash.