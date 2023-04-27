Action News Troubleshooters gets retail refund for Delco woman with wrong furniture

On top of that, the woman says she never received the $4,000 refund the retailer promised for the canceled items.

CLIFTON HEIGHTS, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Action News Troubleshooters are coming to the rescue of a viewer trying to get a refund from a furniture company.

When you buy furniture, it's often a major investment and requires you to wait before receiving it.

So, what happens if you don't end up getting what you ordered?

That was the issue for one viewer.

"Here's one of the nightstands, which was not what we ordered. And as you can see, it's flimsy, it's not solid wood," said viewer Barbara Emig from Clifton Heights, Delaware County.

Emig says even the color wasn't what she ordered.

"My dad was visiting from North Carolina, and he was going to buy us the furniture. So, he came to the store with us with it and gave authorization for me to use his card and I bought furniture," she said.

Emig says the bunk bed she bought was missing two drawers at the bottom, and some of it was damaged.

"There was damage to some of the pieces," she recalled. "So I called and told them, 'I want to return the two pieces that were here already and cancel the rest of my order.'"

Despite the store agreeing to this and two scheduled pick-ups for the furniture already delivered, Emig says no one ever came.

On top of that, she says she never received the $4,000 refund the retailer promised for the canceled items.

"They kept giving us every excuse, it was just a story after story after story," said Emig.

Finally, she decided to call the Troubleshooters for extra backup.

"I said, 'Let me call Channel 6, you know, the Call for Action and see what they have to say,'" she said.

Troubleshooters rely on our Call for Action volunteers to help many of our viewers, including Emig.

After the Call for Action team contacted the retailer, Emig finally saw her payout.

"They sent my dad a check. Eventually, it took about a month or so before he received it, but he did get it eventually," said Emig. "If anybody has problems, I would definitely recommend you guys."

If you have an issue, the Troubleshooters would like to help you.

Call the Call for Action volunteers Monday through Friday anytime from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 1-866-987-4232.