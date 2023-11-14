'He's a crook': Operator of Pennsylvania headstone conglomerate facing 280 new charges, DA says

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We have an update to a story the Action News Troubleshooters have been following for years. The operator of a headstone conglomerate has now been arrested and will have to answer to hundreds of additional charges.

The Troubleshooters have been warning consumers about Greg Stefan Jr. and his companies since 2015. In fact, our reporting led the Pennsylvania Attorney General's office to shut him down, and on Tuesday, the headstone salesman was taken into custody. He now faces 280 new charges out of Delaware County.

"This guy, Greg Stefan, is not a bad businessman, he's a crook," said Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer. "He has robbed people over 69 victims have been identified so far. Over $200,000 worth of money he's stolen from these people"

That's the allegation just in Delaware County. Stefan faces other charges in multiple counties in Pennsylvania and accusations in New Jersey, where he opened Colonial Memorials after being barred from operating in the Keystone State.

"I picked out a black granite headstone, I designed it," said Margaret Giannone, of Wenonah.

Giannone says she paid Stefan shortly after her husband Anthony passed away from throat cancer in February.

"He gave me a price of $5,054."

She says she was told it could take six-to-eight months for delivery. But no stone showed, only a letter.

"I'm sorry we can't fulfill your obligation, our obligation because of you know financial hardship," she said.

Giannone said Stefan never produced her husband's headstone or a refund.

"He has to be held accountable."

The Action News Troubleshooters have tried talking to Stefan multiple times, but he has not provided real answers. Now, in Pennsylvania, where his businesses began, the Delaware County District Attorney is taking action.

"We've arrested Greg Stefan Jr. He's now in custody has made bail at this point. He's facing over 280 charges," said Stollsteimer.

The charges stem from 2014 to 2023 and are related to at least 23 companies.

"The charges are all related to theft and deceptive business practices," he said. "He's just continued the same behavior. This is one large fraud scheme."

"He just does it without even thinking without a conscience no emotion," said Giannone.

Giannone was able to contact the manufacturer of her husband's headstone. It was able to finish and install it.

If you feel you've been a victim of Stefan's, contact your local district attorney and state attorney general.