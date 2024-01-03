WATCH LIVE

Lehigh County Coroner's Office identifies woman, toddler killed in Allentown triple shooting

Ada Ortiz, 44, and 1-year-old Sebastian Serrano died after being shot along the 100 block of Chestnut Street.

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 4:31AM
ALLENTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The Lehigh County Coroner's Office has identified the woman and toddler who were killed during a triple shooting in Allentown on Friday night.

Ada Ortiz, 44, and 1-year-old Sebastian Serrano died after being shot along the 100 block of Chestnut Street just before 9 p.m.

A GoFundMe page that was set up to raise money for their funerals confirmed the pair were grandmother and grandson.

A 66-year-old man was also shot during the incident. He is reportedly the child's grandfather, neighbors previously told Action News.

There is no word yet on his condition.

No arrests have been made in connection with this case.

