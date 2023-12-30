1-year-old, 44-year-old killed after a night of violence in Allentown

Gunfire erupted minutes apart in two locations close to one another Friday night;, a triple shooting occurred around 2:30 a.m.

A 1-year-old boy and a 44-year-old woman are dead after a night of violence in the city of Allentown.

A 1-year-old boy and a 44-year-old woman are dead after a night of violence in the city of Allentown.

A 1-year-old boy and a 44-year-old woman are dead after a night of violence in the city of Allentown.

A 1-year-old boy and a 44-year-old woman are dead after a night of violence in the city of Allentown.

ALLENTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A 1-year-old boy and a 44-year-old woman are dead after a night of violence in the city of Allentown.

Gunfire erupted minutes apart in two locations close to one another late Friday night at around 10 p.m. Another triple shooting occurred around 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

Multiple shell casings littered Ridge Avenue at Gordon Street where the 44-year-old woman was shot and killed. The 1-year-old toddler was found shot in the 100 block of Chestnut Street.

The Lehigh County Coroner confirmed the deaths on Saturday morning. The victims have not yet been identified. Police have not said if the shootings are linked.

Also in Allentown, more than a dozen shots were fired in a triple shooting outside of a bar. Police were on the scene just before 2:30 a.m. Saturday, in the parking lot of Mahoney's Irish Pub on Hanover street.

One victim is in critical condition, the other two are stable. Investigators are working to identify a suspect, and a motive for that shooting.