Adjustable pillows that can help you get the best night's sleep

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- If you're tossing and turning at night, the culprit could be your pillow."With a pillow, you don't want your head to tilt too far forward or too far back. Sometimes you may need more than what a standard pillow can provide," said Haniya Rae of Consumer Reports.Adjustable pillows are packed with different materials and inserts that allow you to "adjust" them for your comfort.The $90 Avocado Green is filled with shredded pieces of organic latex foam and fibers from a kapok tree. You simply unzip to add or remove stuffing.Similarly, a $60 Premium Adjustable Loft pillow from COOP Home Goods is filled with shredded memory foam and microfiber.And the Sleep Number ComfortFit offers three separate inserts made of memory foam and down alternative fibers. You can add or remove the inserts, but you can't break them down any further.Consumer Reports ran each pillow through a series of tests."We use a pressure mat to analyze roughly 1,600 pressure points and focus on the contact area between the head and the pillow. We know if the pressure is too high, you're likely to experience some discomfort when you sleep and you'll be shifting around a lot more," said Rae.All three pillows offered excellent support whether you're a back or side sleeper.But some stuffing tips if you're a back sleeper, you'll want a flatter pillow so remove the insert or that extra filling until it feels right to you. Side sleepers tend to need more filling to keep the head and neck from tilting.You may need to adjust your pillows several times before you get it right.Both the COOP and the Avocado come with a 100 night sleep trial so if they're not right for you, you won't lose money.Unfortunately, the $130 Sleep Number ComfortFit Pillow is not returnable, but you can do a one-time exchange.