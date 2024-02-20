Advocacy, Elevation & Equity

6abc is Philly Proud to honor prominent African American community leaders around our region to celebrate during Black History Month!

6abc Studios (WPVI) -- 6abc is Philly Proud to select and honor prominent African American community leaders here in Philadelphia and across the region to celebrate during Black History Month!

This year's theme is 'Advocacy, Elevation and Equity'.

Join Rick Williams and the Action News Team as we hear from the six honorees making an impact in our local community by pouring financial resources into Black & Brown neighborhoods, advocating for more inclusive business practices and preparing the next generation of diverse leaders.

Honorees include: