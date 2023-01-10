Take a look inside the miniature world of Acori Honzo

Based in a residency at the Cherry Street Pier in Philadelphia, he works at his studio to bring life back to historical greats.

Acori Honzo's poseable miniatures are 1/6th scale and are about the size of a Barbie.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Acori Honzo as a child remembers walking into a toy store and feeling amazed.

He remembers what it was like to buy his favorite action heroes, but not too many of them were African American like him. Now, as a multimedia artist and sculptor, he seeks to change that.

His poseable miniatures are 1/6th scale and are about the size of a Barbie. He wants to build them so the younger generations can remember icons like W.E.B. DuBois, Harriet Tubman, James Baldwin and other greats who blazed trails in African American history.

Some projects have taken years, others months. But he pours his heart into each of them all for a great cause: to educate and inspire.

He also works on making figures who are modern and contemporary. He's created Kobe Bryant, Julius Erving, Ice Cube and many others.

He hopes when people see the dolls in person, the younger generation and the older generation can bridge the gap and seek to learn more about the historical greats that have come before them.

Think of them like action figures from history books.

You can check out more of Acori's amazing art at his Instagram page.