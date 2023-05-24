Afrodanze shines a spotlight on dancers of all ages

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Kids aren't the only ones who get to show off their moves in dance recitals. One local dance company focuses on dancers of all ages with choreography from many cultures. They're preparing for a recital that takes the audience on a journey through dance.

"The drum is the heartbeat of the people. And every culture has a drum that they listen to or a beat that they follow," said Vaughnda Hilton, founder and director of Afrodanze dance company.

Hilton, who has 35 years of choreography and fitness instruction experience, started Afrodanze 10 years ago. The company teaches dances of different cultures which have roots in African dance.

"The African dance, the Native American dance, the Afro-Cuban dance," Hilton said listing some of the dances performed.

There is also diversity in the ages of the dancers.

"They range in age from 4 to 60," Hilton said while clarifying that she's the 60-year-old of the group. "You're never past your prime,."

Hilton is an inspiration to her fellow dancers.

"Watching older people like, 'Oh wow, you're moving like that at that age? How? How is it possible?' And I want to be like that," said Michelle Brooks of East Falls who only started taking dance lessons 10 years ago at age 27.

"The elders have their steps. They're more graceful. They don't have to give all that, because the idea is, they've worked," said Renelle Hopkins of Germantown.

Even though Afrodanze has been around for a decade, the upcoming performances, which are taking place July 29 and 30 at School of the Future in Philadelphia, will be the second time they've put on a show. The first was last year, and it included a part of the performance where the audience was asked to join the dancers on stage.

"They were like wow this is great! We want more of this in our community," said Hilton.

It's helped to build bridges through dances that have roots in African culture, even if younger people don't realize it.

"For young people, it's important for them to see everything they're doing now comes from something," she said. "It's not new."

It's why the group, which holds classes on Saturdays at Calvary St. Augustine Episcopal Church in West Philadelphia, now practices non-stop. They hope to use choreography to build culture.

"It's all connected and we are all connected," said Hilton, "and the fact that we're doing all these dances, it just proves that."

The Afrodanze Journey performances are July 29 and 30th at 7 p.m. at School of the Future at 4021 Parkside Avenue.