$200K settlement reached involving Lehigh Valley 'After School Satan Club'

"We don't tell them Satan is the good guy and God is not real. We don't teach about our actual beliefs in the club."

HELLERTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A settlement has been reached over allegations that a Northampton County school district improperly blocked an after-school "Satan Club" from meeting on school grounds earlier this year.

The Satanic Temple sued the Saucon Valley School District after the club was banned from gathering in school facilities.

Under the settlement, the district agreed to pay $200,000 in fees and costs to the Satanic Temple.

The district must also allow the after-school Satan Club to meet on school grounds.