Suspect in SEPTA bus stop shooting also accused of killing man in February

Suspect in SEPTA mass shooting also accused of killing man in February

Suspect in SEPTA mass shooting also accused of killing man in February

Suspect in SEPTA mass shooting also accused of killing man in February

Suspect in SEPTA mass shooting also accused of killing man in February

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A teenager arrested in a SEPTA bus stop shooting that injured eight students earlier this month is now facing murder charges in connection with the killing of a 20-year-old man in February.

Ahnile Buggs, 18, was among five people arrested and charged after gunfire rang at the bus stop on March 6.

Ahnile Buggs

Eight Northeast High School students were shot and wounded. Luckily, they all survived their injuries.

During a Thursday press conference announcing the arrest of a fifth suspect, police revealed that Buggs was also tied to the February 15 murder of 20-year-old Kristofer Dowling.

Kristofer Dowling

Dowling was shot and killed on Rising Sun Avenue in the city's Crescentville neighborhood.

The victim's mother, Ivory Dowling, said her son was just walking to the store when he lost his life to senseless gun violence.

"It gives me peace to know that person is in jail, but it's like, I still won't be able to see my son again," said Dowling. "He was more concerned about dying from sickle cell disease than actually dying from just going to the store. The fact that he was still trying to pursue his dreams - y'all took that away."

Dowling hopes justice is served to the fullest extent.

"What did y'all want to accomplish from killing an innocent person?" asked Dowling.

Buggs is charged with murder in connection with Dowling's death.

He is facing attempted murder and aggravated assault charges in the shooting at the SEPTA bus stop.