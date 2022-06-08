Gay Bingo raises funds for Philadelphians living with HIV

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- AIDS Fund is a local organization that raises money by hosting Gay Bingo nights all in support of those living with HIV in the Philadelphia region.Their mission is to support the most vulnerable people living with HIV, whose financial situation could turn into a health crisis.They raise awareness of the impact of HIV in the LGBT community and they're thrilled to be back for their 25th season.The night always begins with an opening number from the Bingo Verifying Divas and there are performances throughout for extra game night entertainment.Almost everyone you meet at Gay Bingo is a volunteer with AIDS Fund, including the divas.AIDS Fund has over 500 volunteers each year helping out with events from Gay Bingo to the annual AIDS Walk.The 25th Anniversary Gay Bingo Spectacular is on June 18.2628 Orthodox Street, Philadelphia, PA 19137215-731-9255