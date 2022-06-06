airbnb

Museum of the American Revolution offering exclusive Airbnb experiences

You'll get personal, one-on-one time in the museum's exhibits before they open to the public.
By
Museum of the American Revolution offering Airbnb experiences

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia is the birthplace of American freedom, and just in time for some of the country's most important holidays, you can experience history like never before.

The Museum of the American Revolution is partnering up with Airbnb for exclusive experiences.

Picture it: You're retracing the steps of our founding fathers in the 1700s, and getting personal, one-on-one time in the museum's exhibits before they open to the public.

Just in time for Civic Season, the time between Juneteenth and July 4th, you can get exclusive access and insider insights inside the museum.

You can also take a special, curated, one-mile walking tour through the museum's Revolutionary neighborhood.

"It's about a mile long and it takes an hour for you to see sites like Carpenters Hall, Independence Hall, Franklin Court and other spots with an expert guide," says Dr. Tyler Putman, the Manager of Gallery Interpretation at the Museum of the American Revolution.

"We look at what it means to be in Philadelphia, the nation's first capital, a city that had thousands of people from all over the world converging here," he continued. "We get to take those stories, those ideas, out onto the streets. We also have amazing things inside. You can see Washington's original tent, objects that people used in the war, all of this right in the middle of an historic city."

The museum gets 100 percent of the proceeds from both experiences to keep their programs running.

Airbnb says this is for visitors and locals to truly experience the history that surrounds us.
