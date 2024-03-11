Airbnb bans the use of indoor security cameras

Hosts who do currently have indoor security cameras have until April 30 to remove them.

NEW YORK -- Airbnb is banning the use of indoor security cameras in listings globally, the short-term rental platform announced Monday.

Previously, Airbnb (ABNB) allowed hosts to have indoor security cameras in common areas as long as the devices were clearly disclosed on the listing page and placed in visible spots in the home. Indoor security cameras, however, were never allowed in spaces like sleeping areas and bathrooms.

The update announced Monday clarifies that indoor security cameras are now prohibited in any listing, regardless of their location, purpose or prior disclosure.

"Our goal was to create new, clear rules that provide our community with greater clarity about what to expect on Airbnb," Juniper Downs, Airbnb's head of community policy and partnerships, said in a company blog post Monday.

Downs added that the new policy was created in consultation with guests, hosts and privacy experts.

The company emphasized that the majority of listings on Airbnb currently do not report having a security camera, meaning the policy update should only impact a small subset of hosts.

Hosts who do currently have indoor security cameras have until April 30 to remove them. After this date, a host who violates the new policy could face consequences including listing or account removal on the platform.

Outdoor security cameras, such as doorbell cameras, will continue to be permitted in Airbnb. Hosts, however, will be required to disclose the presence and general location of any outdoor cameras to guests before they book.

The use of indoor security cameras in Airbnb listings has long drawn frustration from travelers using the platform. The update on Monday also comes approximately a week after NBC's "Saturday Night Live" aired a skit that made jokes about cameras in the toilet of an Airbnb listing.

