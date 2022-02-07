Experience Ancient Luxury at AIRE Ancient Baths in NYC

NEW YORK -- At AIRE Ancient Baths you can revive and rejuvenate your mind, body, and soul, right in the heart of New York City.
Inspired by the tradition of baths from ancient Roman, Greek and Ottoman civilizations, the AIRE Experience always takes place in restored historical buildings in the center of cities. With plenty of relaxing experiences to choose from, including couples massages and even a wine bath, you'll be transported back in time while experiencing unparalleled relaxation.
For Valentine's Day, AIRE offers a number of romantic couples experiences, such as a couples massage and a "Lovers Connection" experience pack.
For more information, visit: https://beaire.com
