European airline testing kid-free seating zone for adults only, but it'll cost extra

Ever had a crying baby near you during a flight? This airline is testing out a kid-free seating zone for adults only, but it'll cost you.

If you've ever had a crying baby near you during a flight, this announcement is for you.

Turkish-Dutch Corendon Airlines is testing out an "adults-only" zone.

Starting in November, the European airline will try the new feature on flights between Amsterdam and Curaao.

The seats will be at the front of the plane for passengers 16 years and older.

The zone will cost a little extra - just under $50 or $108 with more legroom.

The airline says it's a win for both solo travelers and families.

