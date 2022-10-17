The 2022 Al Dia Archetypes

Walter Perez and Maria Elena Salinas host the 2022 Ambassador Manuel Torres Awards.

Center City (WPVI) -- Walter Peres and Maria Elena Salinas host this special presentation of Al Dia's Archetype Gala, which honored the Latino men and women across industry, public service, arts and entertainment.

This year's event took place in Center City's Union League.

List of 2022 Al Dia Archetype Award Winners:

Archetype of Corporate - José Vélez Silva

Archetype of Media - Jacqueline Hernández

Archetype of Non-Profit - Esther Aguilera

Archetype of Philanthropy - Ana Marie Argilagos

Archetype of Performing Arts - Jesse Bermudez

Archetype of Education - Fidel Vargas

Archetype of Sports - Rubén Amaro Jr.

Archetype of Entrepreneurship - Jose Garces

Archetype of Public Service - Jacqueline Romero

Archetype of Health - Dr. Ana Pujols McKee