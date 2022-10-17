The 2022 Al Dia Archetypes

Center City (WPVI) -- Walter Peres and Maria Elena Salinas host this special presentation of Al Dia's Archetype Gala, which honored the Latino men and women across industry, public service, arts and entertainment.
This year's event took place in Center City's Union League.
List of 2022 Al Dia Archetype Award Winners:
Archetype of Corporate - José Vélez Silva
Archetype of Media - Jacqueline Hernández
Archetype of Non-Profit - Esther Aguilera
Archetype of Philanthropy - Ana Marie Argilagos
Archetype of Performing Arts - Jesse Bermudez
Archetype of Education - Fidel Vargas
Archetype of Sports - Rubén Amaro Jr.
Archetype of Entrepreneurship - Jose Garces
Archetype of Public Service - Jacqueline Romero
Archetype of Health - Dr. Ana Pujols McKee