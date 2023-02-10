US shoots down 'high-altitude object' over Alaska, White House says

The shootdown happened over the last 24 hours.

President Joe Biden ordered the shootdown over water, spokesman John Kirby said, adding that the origin of the object wasn't determined.

WASHINGTON -- The White House said Friday that an object has been shot down, this time over Alaska.

The video in the media players is from a previous report.

President Joe Biden ordered the shootdown over water, spokesman John Kirby said, adding that the origin of the object wasn't determined.

He said it was about the size of a small car and was flying about 40-thousand feet.

He said because it posed a reasonable threat to the safety of civilian flight, that out of an abundance of caution and at the recommendation of the Pentagon, Biden ordered the military to down the object.

"it came in, inside our territorial waters, those waters right now are frozen, but inside territorial airspace and over territorial waters. Fighter aircraft assigned to U.S. Northern command took down the object within the last hour," Kirby said.

"We don't know who owns this object," he said. The object came to U.S. attention Thursday evening, Kirby said and was taken down in the last hour, he said.

It does not appear to have maneuverability capability like the other one did, he said."It was virtually at the whim of the wind."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.