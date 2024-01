New law allows Delaware restaurants to serve alcohol earlier

DELAWARE (WPVI) -- Restaurants in Delaware can now serve alcohol an hour earlier than residents are used to.

House Bill 235 was signed into law by state Governor John Carney earlier this month.

It allows businesses with a liquor license to sell alcohol at 8 a.m., an hour earlier than the old law of 9 a.m.

The bill received unanimous support from state lawmakers.