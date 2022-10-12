Jury reaches verdict on how much Alex Jones should pay Sandy Hook victims

This is the second trial Jones has faced about his false claims.

A Texas jury has ordered conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to pay $49.3 million in total damages to the parents of a first-grader killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School massa

A Connecticut jury has reached a verdict on how much conspiracy theorist Alex Jones should pay Sandy Hook victims' parents.

A judge last year found Jones and Infowars' parent company, Free Speech Systems, liable in the defamation lawsuit, with plaintiffs that include an FBI agent who responded to the scene and eight families of victims that Jones called actors.

Prosecutors had asked that Jones pay $550 million to a group of parents, who claim the InfoWars host spread lies about the mass shooting that killed 26 people, including 20 elementary school children.

The plaintiffs' attorney, Chris Mattei, asked the six jurors to "think about the scale of the defamation," citing as one example Jones' claim the families, "faked their 6- or 7-year-old's death."

Defense attorney Norm Pattis told jurors it was not their job to bankrupt Jones so he would stop broadcasting lies.

Pattis said he represents a "despised human being" but balked at the half-billion-dollar sum proposed by the plaintiffs' attorney.

"It would take a person earning $100,000 a year hundreds of years to make $550 million," Pattis said during his closing statement.

