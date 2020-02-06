Mom says Texas school district won't let 6-year-old son wear earrings

HOUSTON, Texas -- A mother is furious because she claims a Houston, Texas, school district told her it is against school policy for her 6-year-old son to wear earrings in school.Natasha Valdiviesco recently moved to Houston from Miami. She said Heflin Elementary School leaders told her that her son Pedro Hargrove had to either take the earrings off or place Band-Aids on them."OK, so I have to be in a religion in order for you guys to accept my child with earrings into school?" Valdiviesco said. "Why are they making him feel so different? Like wearing earrings is bad, like it's a crime.""One of my friends said, 'Why do you have Band-Aids?'" Pedro told our sister station KTRK-TV. "I said, 'Because the office teacher said you can't wear earrings.'"Valdiviesco said it made her son feel unsure about himself. She said she allowed her son to pierce his ears two months ago because he wanted to be like his big brother.Valdiviesco is now on a quest to make sure Alief Independent School District changes its policy.On Wednesday, after calling surrounding districts, the mom said she discovered other schools allow boys to wear earrings."I found out girls can wear earrings to school," she said. "I was under the impression that no child can wear earrings to school. So, I said, 'If girls can wear them, why can't boys wear earrings?' So, now you guys are doing a gender discrimination as well."She's asking for school leaders to look into this further and that she's standing up for other parents who may face this situation in the future.