'We just play to win': All-girls baseball club proves they can compete with the boys

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Grace Murray, 12, started playing baseball with her father when she was 4 years old. But now that she's older, she's found that few opportunities exist for her to play the sport she loves - until now.

With the help of her father Ryan, she has started her own girls baseball club in Bucks County. The Philadelphia Liberty started in 2019 for girls under the age of 12 to compete in the sport they love.

The team travels across the country to compete in tournaments. And since there are many more boys teams than girls, that means their competition is usually boys.

"We don't think about the fact we play with boys teams. We just act like it's any other team out there and we just play to win," said her teammate, Greta Knierim.

"I think it's really amazing they get a lot of attention a lot of parents with their daughters and they see what is possible. They don't look at themselves as a girls baseball team. They are just playing a sport they love," said Ryan Murray, founder and manager of the club.

The team got off the ground with the help of Baseball For All, a non-profit that seeks to give opportunities for girls to play baseball by organizing teams, tournaments and resources.

The Liberty will play in girls baseball tournaments on Labor Day and other tournaments in the fall.

