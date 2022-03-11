New Jersey minister accused of sexually assaulting teen girl

Allahdjinn “Ace” Wright is charged with sexual assault and endangering welfare of a child. He’s accused of forcing 15 yo to perform sec act and he allegedly filmed it. Court records say the local minister and counselor admitted to the crime. Full story at 430 & 6pm on Action News pic.twitter.com/6wnzfNM0yK — Chad Pradelli (@chadpradelli) March 11, 2022

BRIDGETON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A New Jersey minister is accused of sexually assaulting a teenage girl he was supposed to help.Allahdjinn Wright is charged with sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child.According to court records, he allegedly admitted to the crime.He's accused of having a 15-year-old girl perform a sex act on him as he recorded with his cell phone. It's an allegation that's crushed the girl's mother, who's seen the video."It's hard when your daughter is exposed to stuff. She already had a hard life and I tried to get her out of that situation," said the mother, whose identity we are withholding to protect the victim.She tells Action News that Wright, 54, was a friend of her family. She says after her daughter escaped a child sex trafficking ring in Georgia and moved in with her last year, Wright was supposed to serve as a counselor.Instead, he allegedly preyed on her."He seemed like he was a respectful person until I saw what I saw," the girls' mother said.The Affidavit of Probable Cause says Wright not only sexually assaulted the girl but then sent the video to her.Police and state records say Wright is a certified drug and alcohol counselor for the Department of Corrections.He's also a minister, but he doesn't appear affiliated with any church.Bridgeton police are still investigating the sexual assault. Any other possible victims are urged to come forward.The teen's mother has a message for Wright."I hope you get what you deserve. I don't understand how somebody can do that to a little child," she said.Wright is represented by a public defender. Attempts to reach his attorney have been unsuccessful.