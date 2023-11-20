Man accused of kidnapping Berks County woman captured in Texas

READING, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A man wanted for an alleged kidnapping in Reading, Pennsylvania was captured in Amarillo, Texas.

The Reading Police Department shared a mugshot of 37-year-old Yusuf Scott, who was taken into custody early Sunday morning.

Investigators say Ring camera video shows Scott armed with a gun, taking a 26-year-old woman from a home on Windsor Street last Thursday.

Officers say the victim, who recently dated the suspect, was able to escape hours later.