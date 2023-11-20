WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Man accused of kidnapping Berks County woman captured in Texas

The Reading Police Department shared a mugshot of 37-year-old Yusuf Scott.

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Monday, November 20, 2023 3:29AM
Man accused of kidnapping Berks County woman captured in Texas
EMBED <>More Videos

Man accused of kidnapping Berks County woman captured in Texas

READING, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A man wanted for an alleged kidnapping in Reading, Pennsylvania was captured in Amarillo, Texas.

The Reading Police Department shared a mugshot of 37-year-old Yusuf Scott, who was taken into custody early Sunday morning.

Investigators say Ring camera video shows Scott armed with a gun, taking a 26-year-old woman from a home on Windsor Street last Thursday.

Officers say the victim, who recently dated the suspect, was able to escape hours later.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW