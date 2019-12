Alleged N.J. serial burglar faces more charges

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A New Jersey man suspected in dozens of burglaries faces even more charges.Fifty-four-year-old Billy Woodard was indicted in connection with five residential burglaries in Mercer and Middlesex counties this week.Woodard was previously charged in connection with 35 other burglaries in West Windsor, Robbinsville, Princeton, Lawrence and Hopewell.Authorities said in most cases, residents were at home and asleep.