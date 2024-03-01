Philadelphia 76ers announce Allen Iverson statue

The sculpture will be unveiled on April 12.

PHILADELPHIA -- Allen Iverson, one of the most dynamic players to suit up for the Philadelphia 76ers, will have his legacy cemented in the form of a statue on the 76ers' Legends Walk.

The Legends Walk, located in front of the team's training complex, includes the likes of Charles Barkley, Wilt Chamberlain, Julius Erving, Maurice Cheeks, Moses Malone, Billy Cunningham, Hal Greer, Bobby Jones and Dolph Schayes. Iverson's statue will be unveiled April 12.

A decade ago, the 76ers retired Iverson's No. 3 jersey. Iverson's achievements include winning NBA Rookie of the Year in 1997, a Most Valuable Player award in 2001 and becoming a Hall of Famer in 2016.

Allen Iverson rings a bell before the start of an NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks, Monday, Feb 12, 2018, in Philadelphia. The 76ers won 108-92. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)

In addition, the 6-foot guard led Philadelphia to six playoff appearances, including an NBA Finals in 2001 where the top-seeded 76ers lost to the Los Angeles Lakers in five games.

Iverson was also a seven-time All-Star and named the game's MVP in 2001 and 2005.

Iverson will also be honored on April 14, when the 76ers host the Brooklyn Nets. The team will host a special celebration prior to tipoff.