Resident confronts man trying to open car doors in Allentown, both shot and killed: Police

ALLENTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Two men are dead after a resident tried to confront a group of suspects who were trying to break into cars in Allentown, Pennsylvania early Friday morning.

The shooting happened in the 100 block of East South Street at about 1:30 a.m.

According to police, multiple suspects were attempting to open car doors of parked vehicles in the area.

When a nearby resident confronted the suspects, an exchange of gunfire took place between the resident and a suspect, police said. Both the suspect and the resident were fatally shot.

Responding officers attempted to save the men, but they both died at the scene.

The victims' identities have not yet been made public.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police at 610-437-7721.