Allentown Mayor Matt Tuerk calls city council's no confidence vote 'a waste of time'

Allentown's City Council declared it has no confidence in Mayor Matt Tuerk after claims of racial discrimination at City Hall.

The Allentown NAACP claims more than 10 employees have faced racial discrimination at City Hall

ALLENTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Allentown's City Council declared it has no confidence in the city's mayor Wednesday night. The vote on Mayor Matt Tuerk's leadership was four to three, and the discussion was heated.

The Allentown NAACP claims more than ten employees have faced racial discrimination at City Hall.

Human resources employee Karen Ocasio is suing the city of Allentown, claiming she was fired after making public claims of discrimination at her job.

She said city leaders, including Tuerk, failed to intervene.

Tuerk criticized the council vote as a waste of time.

The resolution is only symbolic.