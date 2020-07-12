Video captures Allentown police officer kneeling on man's neck; investigation underway

ALLENTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- An investigation involving the Allentown Police Department is underway after a video of a questionable arrest surfaced this weekend.
The video in question was posted by the group "Black Lives Matter to Lehigh Valley" on Saturday.
It shows an Allentown police officer kneeling on a man's neck during an arrest. The circumstances before and after are still unclear.
Two other officers are seen restraining the man who is heard screaming as the officer shifts his weight from his elbow to his knee.
The less than 30 seconds of video is going viral and being shared on Twitter and Facebook.
Authorities have confirmed it is part of their ongoing investigation.
The clip has now been shared by thousands and was recorded outside St. Luke's Hospital-Sacred Heart on West Chew Street.
The video comes in the wake of the death of George Floyd, who was killed in May after an officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes.
On Sunday, the attorney for the Floyd family shared the video saying, "@AllentownPolice held down this man's face to the pavement and then one of its officers placed their knee on his neck!! This happened yesterday and is exactly what led to #GeorgeFloyd's death. We need this officer's name and badge # NOW. #ICantBreathe."
Allentown police's use of force policy does prohibit neck restraints or chokeholds unless it prevents "imminent death or serious bodily injury to a member or citizen."
