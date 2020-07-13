Allentown community wants answers after officer seen kneeling on man's neck

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=6315125" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Video captures Allentown police officer kneeling on man's neck outside hospital

ALLENTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Public outcry continues in Allentown, Pennsylvania after a police officer was caught on video using his knee on the neck of a man while trying to restrain him outside St Luke's Hospital.On Monday, a rally and march was planned to take place in downtown Allentown. Participants are planning to protest outside of the police station.Several organizations are coming together for the march, including Dr. Hasshan Batts, executive director of Promise Neighborhoods."It's a clear example that in this moment that the Allentown Police Department is not sensitive to the needs and pain that the black community and community of color in Allentown is going through," said Batts.Chief Glenn Granitz with the Allentown Police Department says officers were outside the hospital on an unrelated matter when they observed a male outside who was vomiting and staggering in the street."The observed erratic behavior resulted in the officers and hospital staff interacting with the individual. The individual began to yell, scream and spit at the officers and hospital staff. As the officers attempted to restrain the individual, all parties fell to the ground. The individual continued to be non-compliant which required officers to restrain the individual and the hospital applied a spit shield. The male in question was escorted into the hospital for treatment. The male was treated and later released," said Granitz.It's not clear if the man restrained was Black or Latino or what race the officer is."Whether he's Black, Latino, he's a person of color and this is a minority-majority city," said Batts.Action News made multiple attempts to speak to the woman who took the video, she was reportedly a passerby. The man restrained was treated and released from the hospital.Police have not announced charges against the man. His identity and the officer's identity have not been released.Batts said his organization has been in touch with the family of the man seen restrained in the video."He's terrified. We've been in contact with some of his family members trying to get his name, to get him to sit down. The people making the video are terrified there's a fear of retaliation," Batts said.Allentown police policy states the use of neck restraints or chokeholds are not allowed unless it prevents "imminent death or serious bodily injury to an officer or citizen."