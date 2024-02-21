Shooting near Muhlenberg College leaves 4 injured in Allentown, Pa.

The shooting happened near the Muhlenberg College. Students on campus were briefly told to shelter in place.

ALLENTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Allentown, Pennsylvania, are investigating a shooting incident that injured four people.

It happened around 7 p.m. Tuesday near 18th and West Turner streets.

Neighbors said they heard about eight gunshots and were told by officers to stay inside.

Police confirm four people showed up at area hospitals with injuries that appear to be gunshot wounds.

"Muhlenberg College Police Officers increased patrols throughout high-traffic areas around campus during this time. Once the incident was deemed complete, the lockdown was lifted," the college said in a campus alert.

Further information on the victims and what led up to the incident was not released Tuesday night.

Police say there is no threat to the public.

