Officials say a survey team found extensive damage in the Midway Manor section of Allentown.

NWS confirms tornado touched down in Allentown, Pa. during Monday night's severe storms

ALLENTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The National Weather Service says a tornado touched down in Allentown, Pennsylvania during Monday night's severe weather.

Officials say a survey team found extensive damage in the Midway Manor section of Allentown.

The strength of the twister and its exact path are still unknown.

More details are expected to be released by Wednesday morning.

A survey team was also out in Delaware County and New Castle County, Delaware on Tuesday, but officials say that storm damage was caused by straight-line winds.

SEE ALSO: National Weather Service says straight-line winds caused storm damage in Delaware