Allentown School District teacher accused of being at January 6th riot speaks out

ALLENTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The Allentown School District is facing a legal battle after it alleged a teacher took part in the Capitol riots of January 6th.

The teacher has sued for defamation and the civil lawsuit puts the spotlight on the hot-button issue of politics and the workplace.

Jason Moorehead doesn't deny he is an unabashed Trump supporter.

"I have some conservative values," he said.

Moorehead also doesn't dispute that he attended Donald Trump's 'Stop the Steal' rally on January 6, 2021.

"And there's so many issues that matter to me on both sides," he added.

Moorehead said the day after the January 6th riots, the Allentown School District suspended him and put out a press release that read in part that a staff member was "involved in the electoral college protests that took place at the United States Capitol Building."

The only problem? Moorehead said he was never at the Capitol when the violence erupted and only attended Trump's speech about a mile away.

"Never within a mile of that place. Period," he said.

Francis Malofiy represents Moorehead in his defamation suit against the district and alleges Moorehead was fired because of his support of the former president.

"Because he's a white Christian, conservative male, they politically assassinated him and destroyed his career," he said.

The Allentown School District called the allegations false.

Malofiy said that after a seven-month investigation in conjunction with FBI, the district sent his client a letter that stated his presence at the rally did not violate school policy.

Moorehead said he was offered his job back under the condition he undergo racial sensitivity training.

"It was singling me out that my mere presence at a political rally was somehow tied to racism," he said.

Malofiy said he was only offered his position back with that caveat.

"You can have your job back. So long as you admit you're a racist, and take classes to correct yourself. No," he said.

Paul Lancaster Adams, a labor employment attorney, said some states have laws that protect or limit off-duty conduct. Pennsylvania does not.

"Now, when you're a government employer, the law says that you have a right to first amendment right to freedom of speech, very different than in private sector," he said.

Moorehead admitted to reposting what could be considered controversial memes and that he commented on one of rioters at the Capitol that read: 'don't worry everyone the capitol is insured.'

He also wrote a comment that read "wrong on so many levels, but hilarious" on another controversial meme.

He explained his position on those posts to Action News:

"There had been riots and protests, where they were excused away that the damage that was done was acceptable, because buildings and private businesses were insured. And I, I wanted to make how the media looked at different protests differently," he said.

Moorehead called the violence at the Capitol Building disgusting and is steadfast on the fact that he was on a bus to head home when the Capitol Building was stormed.

He taught for 18 years as a social studies teacher at Raub Middle School.

Moorehead said he had an impeccable record, and cared deeply for his students most of whom were minorities.

But he said didn't feel safe going back after the district failed to set the record straight that he wasn't part of the violence and not a racist.

"I love working in that school. I love the kids and great relationships with kids there," he said. "And so there's never been a single thing that that that has ever been accused about me. Except I went to see a Trump rally."

A lawyer representing the Allentown School District said he hasn't yet seen the lawsuit so he couldn't comment.

He said in a statement:

"After numerous complaints the school district conducted an investigation of the extent of Mr. Moorehead's involvement in the events of January 6th. When the investigation was complete Mr. Moorehead was invited to return to teaching. He failed to return."