Victim in Allentown shooting identified as 11-year-old boy



6abc Digital Staff via WPVI
Wednesday, December 28, 2022 5:18PM


ALLENTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Authorities in Allentown confirm an 11-year-old boy was killed in a shooting.

Police responded to a home on the 600 block of North Front Street, near West Allen Street, just before 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The boy was taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest where he died.

The coroner has not yet released his name.

An autopsy is scheduled for Friday morning to determine the cause and manner of death.

Authorities have not commented on the circumstances of the shooting.

