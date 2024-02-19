WATCH VIDEOS

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Allentown shooting: Man killed after argument with uninvited group outside baby's birthday party

Investigators identified the victim as 33-year-old Miguel Dalmasi

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Monday, February 19, 2024 1:34PM
Allentown shooting: Man killed after argument with uninvited group outside baby's birthday party
The District Attorney says the shooting stemmed from an argument after an uninvited group of people tried to get into the party.

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) -- A birthday party for a one-year-old in Allentown ended in tragedy over the weekend, after a family member was shot and killed outside the event.

It happened Saturday night around East Walnut and South Dauphin Streets.

Investigators identified the victim as 33-year-old Miguel Dalmasi.

The District Attorney says the shooting stemmed from an argument after an uninvited group of people tried to get into the party.

So far no arrests have been made.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW