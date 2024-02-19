Allentown shooting: Man killed after argument with uninvited group outside baby's birthday party

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) -- A birthday party for a one-year-old in Allentown ended in tragedy over the weekend, after a family member was shot and killed outside the event.

It happened Saturday night around East Walnut and South Dauphin Streets.

Investigators identified the victim as 33-year-old Miguel Dalmasi.

The District Attorney says the shooting stemmed from an argument after an uninvited group of people tried to get into the party.

So far no arrests have been made.